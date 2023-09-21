Dispatches from History: Pictured is a Linotype found in a 1921 advertisement in the Washington County News-Times.
COLUMN, HISTORY, Washington County

Dispatches from history: Western Washington County September 20, 1923

by Chas Hundley on

More in COLUMN:

In this column, we take a look back one hundred years ago in western Washington County. This week, the clips come from the Washington County News-Times published September 20, 1923.
Want more local history? Visit the Banks Historical Society online at www.bankshistory.org for Banks-area history, and Friends of Historic Forest Grove, which often works in the Gales Creek area, online at www.fhfg.org.

Chas Hundley
+ posts

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Tags:

Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Sign up for Banks area news in your inbox ↓