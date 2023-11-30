Dispatches from history: Western Washington County November 29, 1923

In this column, we take a look back one hundred years ago in western Washington County. This week, the clips come from the Washington County News-Times published November 15, 1923.
Want more local history? Visit the Banks Historical Society online at www.bankshistory.org for Banks-area history, and Friends of Historic Forest Grove, which often works in the Gales Creek area, online at www.fhfg.org.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.