County to re-link Green Mountain Road with Bacona Road near Buxton

A project to rehabilitate a portion of Buxton Lookout Road linking Green Mountain Road with Bacona Road moved forward Tuesday evening.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners unanimously awarded the contract to Mid Valley Excavation, an excavation company based out of Sublimity during a board meeting held Tuesday, April 18.

The company won the contract with the lowest bid of $627,465.

Other companies that bid included local names Lyda Excavating and Pihl Excavating, both Banks-based businesses, and a handful of other companies.

“Adjacent property owners have expressed interest in having the roadway re-established,” an agenda item before the county read. “This project will also establish a secondary access to a county radio facility that supports the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency and other public agencies.”

The work to re-establish a durable driving surface will make the road accessible to fire equipment, logging trucks and more. The road base will be regraded, durable road base material added, and vegetation trimmed.

The agenda item was included in the Board’s consent agenda, a group of items considered routine and voted on simultaneously.

The project, funded by the County Road Fund, was greenlit as part of the FY 2022-2023 Road Maintenance Program adopted by the board of commissioners June

21, 2022.