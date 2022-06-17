Brian Sica picked for Banks School District superintendent

The Banks School District announced the hiring of Brian Sica as the district’s next superintendent. He will begin July 1.

Sica’s credentials begin in Idaho, where he worked as a coach and teacher in the Shelly Joint School District. His dissertation lists him as a chemistry and physics instructor there and later at the Hillsboro School District. In Hillsboro, he rose to become an assistant principal at Hillsboro’s Century and Hillsboro High Schools. Beginning in 2015, Sica served as a principal at the Beaverton School District before taking his present job there as the Administrator for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment.

Sica received his BA in Chemistry Education from the University of Idaho and an MA in Science Education from Montana State University, followed by a Doctor of . . .

