Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County September 22 & 29, 1921
100 years ago: A hog and dairy show is planned in Banks, and news of a new bridge in Gales Creek is "joyfully" received. This week, the clips in this history column come from the September 22 & 29, 1921 editions of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century
October 12, 2021 at 5:42pm
Salem • Politics • Elections Oct. 15
State Senator Betsy Johnson announces unaffiliated run for governor
State Senator Betsy Johnson, a Democrat who serves the northwest corner of Oregon in the state legislature, including Gales Creek and Banks, will run for governor under no party’s banner in 2022, Johnson said in an email to supporters.
Salmonberry Trail • Government • Recreation Oct. 14
Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency meeting October 15
Those interested in the development of the Salmonberry Trail can follow along at a regularly-scheduled Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) meeting, scheduled for October 15 from 9 to 11 a.m.
FreeWashington County • Coronavirus • Health Oct. 14
Upcoming vaccination clinics: Forest Grove
According to the county’s mobile vaccine team schedule, two Forest Grove clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, October 20. The first of those clinics is scheduled for 12 to 2 p.m. at the Forest Grove Senior and Community Center (2037 Douglas Street), followed by the regular clinic at the Forest Grove Famers Market (2030 Main Street) from 4 to 7 p.m.
Crime • Banks • Police Log Oct. 14
Banks September 2021 Police Log
"...The employee reported that the male went to his pick up truck, found a plastic grocery or garbage bag and put it on as a shirt..." reads the September police log in Banks. This and more, as written by deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office assigned to Banks.
Obituary • Roy Oct. 13
Obituary: Lucille Marie Bernards, 1931 - 2021
Lucille Marie Bernards, age 89, passed away September 29th in Beaverton.
Lucille was born on October 22, 1931 in Roy, Oregon to parents Francis and Hermina (Vandecoevering) Vanderzanden.