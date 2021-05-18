The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County 100 years ago, May 18
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the May 5, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times and the April 28, May 5, and May 12, 1921 editions of the Hillsboro Argus.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
May 18, 2021 at 9:01am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Elections • Banks • Washington County May. 18
Early results for Banks School Board, Banks Fire Board, TVF&R Board, PCC Zone 7 elections
In the lead for Banks School Board: Leslee L. Sipp, Corissa Mazurkiewicz, Ron Frame. Banks Fire District Board race between incumbent Matt Pihl and challenger John Wren shows Wren in the lead.
FreeWashington County • Coronavirus • Businesses May. 18
Washington County will drop to 'Lower Risk' level on Friday, May 21
Washington County will move from the “High Risk” to the “Lower Risk” status on Friday, May 21 after meeting a 65% first-dose vaccination target for those ages 16 and up, Governor Kate Brown announced after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
FreeWashington County • Elections • Politics May. 18
Election ends at 8 p.m. today for May 18 special districts election
Haven’t cast a ballot in today’s special district election? It’s not too late. The election closes at 8 p.m. tonight, giving prospective voters an opportunity to drop a ballot off at one of the numerous ballot drop box sites throughout the county or at the county election office in Hillsboro. It is too late to mail a ballot.
Banks • Elections • Banks School District May. 17
Corissa Mazurkiewicz is running for position 2 on the Banks School Board
Corissa Mazurkiewicz, a Pacific University professor, and is running for the Banks School Board in position 2. On the ballot, Mazurkiewicz stands alone, but she is facing a write-in campaign from Chad Mueller, who originally filed to run for position 1 and is listed still on the ballot as such.