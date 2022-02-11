The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Buxton • WCSO • Highway 47
Buxton resident found safely Thursday evening after being reported missing on Wednesday
Missing since Wednesday, Buxton resident Charles Witham was located safely Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Banks Post
February 10, 2022 at 6:17pm
Charles Witham, courtesy WCSO
"Thanks to everyone to helped share our message," the agency said in a social media post Thursday evening.
According to the sheriff's office, Witham originally went missing around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office responded to the area around 7 p.m. Wednesday after he was reported missing. A friend found Witham's home on Fisher Road empty and unsecured Wednesday, leading to the search for the Buxton resident.
