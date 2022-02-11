Buxton • WCSO • Highway 47

Missing since Wednesday, Buxton resident Charles Witham was located safely Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Charles Witham, courtesy WCSO

"Thanks to everyone to helped share our message," the agency said in a social media post Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, Witham originally went missing around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office responded to the area around 7 p.m. Wednesday after he was reported missing. A friend found Witham's home on Fisher Road empty and unsecured Wednesday, leading to the search for the Buxton resident.