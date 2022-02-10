The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Buxton • WCSO • Highway 47
WCSO seeks help locating missing and endangered man last seen in Buxton
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating Charles Witham, 75, who was last seen in Buxton Wednesday morning near NW Fisher Road and Highway 47.
Banks Post
February 9, 2022 at 11:19pm
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating Charles Witham, 75, who was last seen in Buxton Wednesday morning near NW Fisher Road and Highway 47.
According to the sheriff's office, who considers Witham endangered, the man was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Witham is 5'4", 150 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair, and drives a silver PT Cruiser. He was wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans, and has mental health concerns.
If located, call the nonemergency line at 503-629-0111.
Buxton • WCSO • Highway 47 Feb. 9
WCSO seeks help locating missing and endangered man last seen in Buxton
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating Charles Witham, 75, who was last seen in Buxton Wednesday morning near NW Fisher Road and Highway 47.
FreeOregon • Coronavirus • Health Feb. 7
Oregon Health Authority will lift indoor mask mandate by end of March
The announcement came on the same day that a permanent rule on masks in public indoor places went into effect.
Fishing • Oregon • Event Feb. 7
Free Fishing Weekend returns President's Day weekend, Feb. 19-20
Free Fishing Weekend will return to Oregon on President's Day weekend—specifically, Saturday and Sunday, February 19 and 20—the first of three such "Free Fishing Weekends" to be held in 2022.
On those days, fishing, crabbing, and clamming is free to all residents and non-residents throughout the state.
FreeSalem • Transportation • Government Feb. 7
How should Oregon spend $400 million on roads and transit? State officials want your input
The Oregon Transportation Commission wants Oregonians’ thoughts on how best to spend more than $400 million, available as part of the recent federal infrastructure law.
Mountaindale • North Plains • Crime Feb. 5
Deputies investigating possible kidnapping attempt north of Mountaindale
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating a possible kidnapping attempt north of Mountaindale near NW Meacham Road and NW Murtaugh Road that occurred Friday afternoon.