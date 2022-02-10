Buxton • WCSO • Highway 47

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating Charles Witham, 75, who was last seen in Buxton Wednesday morning near NW Fisher Road and Highway 47.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating Charles Witham, 75, who was last seen in Buxton Wednesday morning near NW Fisher Road and Highway 47.

According to the sheriff's office, who considers Witham endangered, the man was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Witham is 5'4", 150 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair, and drives a silver PT Cruiser. He was wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans, and has mental health concerns.

If located, call the nonemergency line at 503-629-0111.