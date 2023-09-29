Some campgrounds slated to close for season in Tillamook, Clatsop State Forests

A number of local campgrounds owned and maintained by the Oregon Department of Forestry are closing for the season in the coming days, ODF said.

“As we move into fall, keeping Oregonians safe in the forest is important. With snowfall, high winds, and heavy rainfall it’s essential that we close some campgrounds as conditions change and many become inaccessible,” said ODF’s Recreation Operations Manager Joe Offer in a press release.

ODF also said lower staffing levels in the fall and winter months contribute to the seasonal closures.

Starting Monday, October 2, the following campgrounds will be closed until they reopen at some point in the spring of 2024:

Tillamook State Forest

Gales Creek Campground

Reehers Camp Campground

Jones Creek Campground

Nehalem Falls Campground

Morrison Eddy Campground

Clatsop State Forest

Spruce Run Campground – Loops B & C

Beaver Eddy Campground

Starting October 31, the following Tillamook State Forest campgrounds will be closed:

Browns Camp Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) Campground

Jordan Creek OHV Campground

On December 1, the Clatsop State Forest will also see Northrup Creek Horse Campground close.

Still looking to camp in the fall and winter months? If that’s your cup of tea, you’re in luck – several campgrounds in the Tillamook and Clatsop State Forests will remain open year-round.

They include:

Tillamook:

Keenig Creek Campground

Elk Creek Campground

Diamond Mill OHV Campground

Stagecoach Horse Campground

Clatsop:

Spruce Run Campground – Loops A & D

Gnat Creek Campground

Viewpoint OHV Campground

The full list, which also includes campgrounds in the Santiam State Forest, can be found online.