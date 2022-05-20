Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency meeting virtually May 20

Those interested in the development of the Salmonberry Trail can follow along at a Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) meeting, scheduled for Friday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thanks to precautions taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency now meets remotely and streams their meetings live on Youtube.

The agenda for the meeting includes project updates, the 2022-2023 STIA strategic plan, and a map prioritizing construction projects, among other items, according to a meeting notice from the Salmonberry Trail Foundation.

The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 87-mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway From Banks to Tillamook, passing through Manning, Buxton, Timber, Enright, Mohler . . .

