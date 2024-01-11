Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency meeting set for January 18 in Buxton

The governing body that is responsible for the development of the Salmonberry Trail plans to meet in Buxton January 18 for a regular business meeting.

The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) meeting will start Thursday, January 18 at 12:30 p.m. with an executive session, which is closed to the general public, followed by the public portion of the meeting from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hornshuh Creek Fire Station on Highway 26.

In general, these meetings are also livestreamed on the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director’s Office Youtube channel, though this newspaper could not confirm if this was still the case in time for publishing.

On the agenda for the public portion of the meeting are a number of topics involving the development of the trail.

Some of them are typical of any government meeting; reviews of past meeting minutes and future meeting dates, discussions on insurance, and a portion set aside for public comment.

The group is also expected to review and adopt minimum trail standards and liability signage standards, and tackle forming a “workgroup to study and make recommendations around the continuation [of the] 2025 STIA intergovernmental agreement,” according to the agenda.

The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 80-plus mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway from Banks to Tillamook, passing through Manning, Buxton, Timber, Enright, Mohler, and other communities and cities in Washington and Tillamook Counties.

STIA was formed in 2015 as a framework of government agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Washington County, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and more. It is the government entity responsible for promoting and leading planning, development and maintenance of the proposed Salmonberry Trail.

Hornshuh Creek Fire Station #14, Banks Fire District’s newest station, is located at 49021 NW Sunset Hwy just outside of Buxton.