Salmonberry Trail Foundation offering guided hikes and a work party in December, January

Sometimes, “take a hike” is a friendly invitation, and that seems to be the case with six winter hikes—and a work party—scheduled by the Salmonberry Trail Foundation in December and January.

Those interested must sign up, and sign a waiver.

There are six dates and a work party scheduled in the next two months. All the hikes start at 10:30 a.m., while the work party, scheduled for January 20 with Friends of Trees will be at the Manning Trailhead at 9:30 a.m.

The hikes will be held Friday December 15, Saturday, Dec. 23, Friday January 5, Friday Jan. 12, Friday Jan. 26, and Saturday Jan. 27.

Each hike is scheduled to take about two and a half hours, according to an email from the Salmonberry Trail Foundation. In an email to the Banks Post, STF spokesperson Gavin Mahaley said most of the hikes would start at the hoped-for Williams Creek Trailhead—currently a bare lot in Buxton—at the corner of NW Fisher Road and Highway 47.

He noted that any changes to that plan would be emailed in advance of the hike date to participants, noting that heavy equipment from rail salvage work was still there as of Monday.

“We will hear about the history of the area and the progress being made on the trail and connect with others who care deeply about bringing the awe-inspiring beauty of the Salmonberry Trail to life,” an email noted.

“Please come prepared with appropriate winter hiking gear, including warm clothing, sturdy footwear, rainwear, and sufficient water,” the foundation said.

Those with questions were urged to contact Salmonberry Trail Foundation Executive Director Caroline Fitchett at [email protected] or by phone at 503.888.1233

And for those looking to take an unguided hike: Don’t, says the STF. In a recent email, the foundation said a recent work party to install a variety of boundaries along the recently-cleared portion of trail between Buxton and Banks was a “reminder that the trail isn’t quite ready for visitors.”

In fact, without permission from an official source like the foundation, the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad or the the Port of Tillamook Bay, which owns the right of way, it’s still considered trespassing to be on the Salmonberry right of way.

Can’t take the hike, but still want to see the route? We tagged along for a guided tour this summer. Here are some photos. Note that since we were here, rail salvage has taken place. Photos: Chas Hundley