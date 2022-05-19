Ralph Brown’s remains identified in car pulled from Willamette River

Missing for almost exactly a year, the body of Ralph Brown, 77, was found along with his missing car in the Willamette River near Newberg.

The former Hillsboro School District educator, Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove School Board member, and community volunteer vanished last year on May 16, launching an extensive search for the longtime western Washington County civic figure.

Brown’s vehicle was found by Adventures Without Limits, a Search & Recovery dive team known for documenting their work in locating vehicles—and sometimes remains—that have disappeared in rivers and lakes.

Seeking applicants for Computer Lab & Tutoring Coordinator (Program Specialist - Part-time) We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today. Click here to subscribe.

The dive team released a live stream the following day outlining the details of their extensive search, and shared anecdotes of . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Banks Post digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.