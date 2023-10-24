Gov. Kotek makes Roy visit

As part of a county-by-county tour of the state, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek made a visit to Roy on Monday during her Washington County leg, the 33rd portion of the One Oregon Listening Tour.

After a visit to Intel in Hillsboro for a look at Oregon’s semiconductor industry and a Forest Grove downtown visit and lunch with mayors from North Plains, Forest Grove, and Cornelius, Kotek and her entourage made it to Duyck Family Farm in Roy.

“The day captured the innovation, diversity, and community commitment that Washington County brings to the entire state,” Kotek said in a press release. “As I near the conclusion of my One Oregon Listening Tour, I continue to be amazed by the passion so many Oregonians have for building on their communities’ strengths – and pushing for more. That spirit was on full display during my time in Washington County and will inspire me going forward.”

At the farm, she discussed “the challenges and opportunities facing farmers in the area and across the state,” according to the governor’s office.

Duyck Family Farm is a well-known century farm started in the early twentieth century that grows a number of crops, including Kotata blackberries, which was highlighted in a video produced by Oregon trade group Oregon Berries.

Following her Roy visit, Kotek headed east to Beaverton for discussions with city and county elected leaders on housing, transportation, and behavioral health.