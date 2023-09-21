Congresswoman Bonamici to hold town hall in Washington County

U.S. Representative Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici will host a series of town halls throughout District 1 in the coming weeks, with one well-suited for Washington County residents scheduled for Thursday, October 5 in Hillsboro.

“Town hall meetings give me an opportunity to hear directly from the people of NW Oregon about what matters to them,” said Bonamici in a press release. “I’m looking forward to meeting with constituents in each of the counties I represent, and encourage all who are able to attend.”

The Hillsboro town hall will be held Thursday, October 5 at 6 p.m. at the Evergreen Middle School (456 NE Evergreen Rd, Hillsboro).

Bonamici is expected to update attendees about her work in Congress and answer questions from residents.

Those who are experiencing issues with federal agencies such as the VA, Social Security Administration, or IRS can meet with members of Bonamici’s staff at the town hall to get help, the press release said.

Other town halls will be held in St. Helens, Seaside, Tillamook, and Portland.