Browns Camp opening day postponed due to snow

As spring arrives, the Oregon Department of Forestry is set to open its off-highway vehicle (OHV) campgrounds in the Tillamook State Forest for the season.

Jordan Creek OHV Campground, located south of Highway 6, already opened Saturday, April 1. “The campground is a great starting point for rides on the forest’s trails and a hub for many long motorcycle adventures,” ODF said.

Browns Camp OHV Campground, situated near the summit of Highway 6 at the county line, was scheduled to open tomorrow, but that date has been moved. The campground remained buried under several feet of snow due to recent storms as Thursday. However, the Oregon Department of Forestry Recreation Team was diligently working to clear the area and reopen the sites, ODF said.

The new date for reopening was moved to Friday, April 14.

Browns Camp is an ideal location for accessing the forest’s 4×4 trails

Additional information about campsites and other recreation sites in the Tillamook State Forest can be found online. There, sites in the Tillamook, Clatsop, and Santiam State Forests can be searched for emergency closures, reopening dates, and more information.

The Gales Creek Campground is currently open for day-use and trailhead access, with campsites scheduled to open May 19.

Information about the Tillamook State Forest can be found at tillamookstateforest.blogspot.com.