Several vehicles are blocking Highway 26 near Highway 47 due to snowy conditions, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Photo: WCSO

5:31 p.m. Update: Highway 26 has reopened, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

ODOT traffic cameras at Staley's Junction show a line of traffic stretching down the highway, with other Highway 26 cameras showing significant snow on the roadway at the Timber Junction, the Sunset Rest Area, and Quartz Creek.

"Please avoid or delay travel at this time," the Washington County Sheriff's Office asked in a social media post.

"Travel through the Coast Range is going to be very difficult for the next several hours," the law enforcement agency added.

The Banks Fire District also warned of hazardous road conditions.

"Expect the snow to continue into the evening. Road will remain slippery so please limit your travel to that which is absolutely necessary.

The fire agency added that limbs heavily laden with snow could fall into power lines causing outages and hazards, and said that area residents should be prepared for power outages. Portland General Electric reported that 33 customers near Banks were without power, with another 33 outside of North Plains without power, with numerous other outages throughout their service territory.

Banks Fire also asked folks to check in on their neighbors, and issued a stern reminder that cooking appliances are not a safe option to heat a home or RV.