Oregon State Police are seeking public assistance in two elk poaching cases in Columbia County that both happened around the last week of October. It was not clear if the cases are considered connected.

An Oregon State Police truck in Gales Creek on October 31, 2021. The snout of either a decoy or real elk or deer is seen poking up out of the truck bed. Photo: Chas Hundley

Case # SP21300901

On October 23, OSP responded to reports of a bull elk shot near the community of Mist, north of Vernonia. The elk was located near Lane Creek Mainline off of the Columbia River Mainline near milepost 21, according to OSP.

The area is a Weyerhaeuser drive-in permit area.

“Four quarters of meat were taken but the rest was left to waste,” OSP said, noting that the elk was killed sometime between Oct. 22 and the morning of Oct. 23.

Case # SP21305132

On October 28, OSP responded to a report of a bull elk shot near the Fernhill Rd and Cook Rd area near the Apiary community south of Rainer.

The elk was shot on private property.

“Multiple neighbors reported hearing a gunshot around 2:30 a.m. on the same day,” OSP said.

The elk was left to waste about 50 yards from Fernhill Road.

In both cases, Oregon State Police are seeking information from the public. Anyone with information related to either case is asked to contact OSP by calling the OSP TIP (Turn-In-Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to [email protected], referencing the case number for the case in question.

The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.

Preference Point Rewards:

* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

* 5 Points-Moose

* 5 Points-Wolf

* 4 Points-Elk

* 4 Points-Deer

* 4 Points-Antelope

* 4 Points-Bear

* 4 Points-Cougar

Cash Rewards:

* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

* $300 Habitat Destruction

* $200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)

* $200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)

* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

* $100 Furbearers

* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish