Election 2024: Marsha Kirk takes early lead in mayoral race

10 p.m. update: The latest results showed City Councilor Marsha Kirk widening her lead to 56.11% over Mayor Stephanie Jones 41.48%.

Initial results for the most closely-watched race in Banks are in, and if the results hold, City Councilor Marsha Kirk will be mayor in January.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s office released initial results at 8 p.m., showing Kirk at 54.8% of the vote over incumbent Stephanie Jones, who has 42.5%.

The next batch of county election results is expected to be published at 10 p.m., according to the Washington County Elections Division.

Banks’ mayor serves for two years.

In a social media post made to her campaign page about an hour before the election closed, Jones said if she lost, she would apply for a vacant position on the city council. If Kirk were to maintain her lead and win the seat, she would have to resign her current city council seat, leaving an open position.

“I hope I get another term as mayor, but if not I will be applying to fill a term on council,” Jones said.

