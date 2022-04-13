Ziply Fiber starting work on new fiber-optic network along Main Street

The city of Banks announced that Kirkland, Wash.-based telecom company Ziply Fiber will begin building a new fiber-optic network along Main Street between Sunset Avenue and Wilkes Street on April 12 or 13.

The city sent out an email on April 6 announcing that construction will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

In a March 31 press release, Ziply Fiber said the company plans to “invest more than $500 million” to build an all-fiber-optic network in suburban and rural communities in the Northwest. The company also has projects in Washington and Idaho, as well as California.

In 2020, Ziply acquired the network of Frontier Communications, an internet service provider (ISP) whose poor service and constant connectivity issues proved a constant

