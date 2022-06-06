Youtube channel documents local cemeteries, history

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dan Bieltz, a Beaverton resident, was looking for ways to fill time after being furloughed at his job. With an interest in history, Bieltz, 41, started visiting Oregon’s pioneer cemeteries with a camera and began uploading videos to Youtube.

“I knew I liked history, and I knew I liked cemeteries, and something—I don’t know what it was, I don’t know if there’s any spiritual things out there—but something in the back of my head said just film cemeteries and tell the story,” he said during an interview in Gales Creek. Bieltz was on his way to visit Hayward for more information on the out-of-the-way pioneer cemetery there.

The Hayward Cemetery on July 20, 2017. Photo: Chas Hundley

