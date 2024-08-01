Wyden to hold Washington Co. town hall in Forest Grove

Washington County residents can hear directly from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden in a Forest Grove town hall scheduled for Tuesday, August 6 starting at 4 p.m.

Held in the Forest Grove High School auditorium, the town hall is one of four Oregon’s senior senator is planning to hold that week, including stops in Marion, Benton, and Lane counties.

Wyden has held 1,093 town halls in his senatorial career, according to a press release announcing the town halls.

“Hearing directly from Oregonians helps me represent every nook and cranny of our state,” Wyden said. “In the nearly 1,100 town halls I’ve held to date, I’ve gotten direct and productive feedback with ideas, questions and concerns that shape solutions we can work on together to make all of Oregon an even better place to live and work.”

He’s held 28 such town halls this year, and, like every year, plans to hit all of Oregon’s 36 counties before the year ends.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. for attendees.

Find out more about the other town hall locations here.

The Forest Grove High School is located at 1401 Nichols Lane, Forest Grove.