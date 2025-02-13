Winter Storm Warning in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday in Banks and most of NW Oregon, the Portland office of the National Weather Service said. As the region braces, much is still uncertain, but local agencies like the Banks School District are weighing in.

“Heavy mixed precipitation expected,” the weather agency said in the warning. “Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph,” the federal agency said.



The timing differs for some local areas like Timber and the Coast Range summit.

The agency urged those traveling to consider postponing their plans. The agency emphasized that roads, especially especially bridges and overpasses are likely to be slick and hazardous.

“We do have concerns folks [will] wake up for work, notice it is still dry out and head to work, then have a very tough time getting back home from work in the evening,” the NWS said.

The latest forecast shows the winter storm starting in the central and southern Willamette Valley in the early morning and then moving northward as the morning progresses.

Cold Weather Advisory

The NWS also issued a Cold Weather Advisory for 7 p.m. Wednesday through 12 p.m. Thursday, noting that the wind chill could make the temperature feel like 10 – 25 degrees.

“Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures,” the NWS said, urging those headed outdoors to use common sense, dress warmly and cover their skin, and avoid being outdoors in wet conditions.

Power outages

With high wind gusts, icy roads, and freezing rain, conditions are ripe for power outages.

Portland General Electric maintains a webpage for information on dealing with power outages.

Road information

If you do need to travel, check tripcheck.com for up-to-date travel information and to see area traffic cameras.

Cold Weather Shelters

Emergency cold weather shelters are active; they’re located in Beaverton.

More information can be found online.

Those who cannot afford TriMet fare will not be turned away if they are riding to a cold weather shelter; they are, however, asked to notify their driver that they are headed to a shelter.

Schools

The Banks School District said they would monitor conditions, but plan for a regular school day.



“As of now, we plan to proceed with our regularly scheduled school days,” the district said in a letter. “However, because forecasts are subject to change, there is a possibility of operational impacts, including

transportation delays, adjustments to school start and end times, or school closures.”

The district urged families to have a plan in case such modifications were made.

Decisions on district operations are expected by 5:30 a.m., the district said.