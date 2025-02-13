As is tradition, the Banks Post will host a constantly updated live blog right here all day with impacts from the winter storm. Should the winter storm continue, we’ll make a new one for Friday.

See a downed tree, own a business that’s closing or see something else that should be on this list? Email [email protected] to let us know!

7:07 p.m.: The city of Banks said city offices and the Banks Public Library would be closed Friday.

5:15 p.m.: No school Friday. It’s a long, long weekend.

3:35 p.m.: Winter weather has prompted the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) to Level 3 (Regional Response), OEM announced at 2:42 p.m. Thursday.

The ongoing winter storm blanketing much of western Oregon is forecast to last through February 14.

“The National Weather Service predicts a strong potential for snow and freezing rain, which may lead to treacherous travel conditions, road closures, power outages, and the need for temporary warming shelters,” OEM said in a press release.

The state said emergency operations centers in other jurisdictions across Oregon are activated, and that OEM was coordinating with local, Tribal, and state agencies as the storm progressed.

“The Level 3 activation allows OEM to maintain situational awareness, facilitate information-sharing and support resource requests from local jurisdictions,” OEM said.

People in Oregon are urged to take precautions during the storm:

– Stay informed: Check local weather forecasts and sign up for emergency alerts through ORalert.gov. View the latest Hazard Situation Overview for real-time impacts and response efforts.

– Avoid travel if possible: Roads may become hazardous due to ice and snow. If travel is necessary, carry an emergency kit, chains, and extra supplies.

– If you do need to leave the house: Check TripCheck.com to know the latest road conditions, and make sure you are caring a shovel and have an emergency car kit. Read more about how to prepare for winter driving on the OEM blog. Prepare for power outages: Have flashlights, batteries, and a backup heat source ready. Never use generators or grills indoors due to carbon monoxide risks.

– Check on neighbors: Ensure vulnerable individuals have what they need to stay safe and warm.

– Know where to go to get warm: Warming shelters are listed at Oregon 211.

– Sign up to receive the latest news directly from OEM. To find out more preparedness tips, like how to Be2Weeks Ready for disasters, visit Oregon.gov/OEM. -OEM

10:03 a.m. Be Joyful Salon and Eazy Peazy Eatz in Banks are closed Thursday.

9:59 a.m.: Bingo at the American Legion Hall is cancelled Thursday evening, the Banks Post confirmed in a phone call.

9:44 a.m.: The CPO 14 meeting at the Banks Public Library this evening has been cancelled, according to library staff reached by phone.

8:37 a.m.: City offices will close early at 12 p.m., including the Banks Public Library, the city of Banks said.

6:03 a.m. Power went out for more than 40 Portland General Electric customers in the Manning area. See an outage map and take those power return estimations with a big grain of salt. Social media accounts reported a downed tree on Chrysler Drive.