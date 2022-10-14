Wildfire smoke expected to continue over weekend

Air quality in the region, already low due to wildfire smoke, is expected to continue over the weekend, the Portland office of the National Weather Service said.

An Air Quality Advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.

“Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday,” the advisory read.

Here's a meteorological explanation of WHY it will become so warm & smoky this weekend.



1) We've got a strong ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. It's deflecting any weather away from us. It's also composed of sinking air that warms as it does so. pic.twitter.com/pY4mKL13qW — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 14, 2022 Click “Read the full conversation on Twitter” to view the entire explanation from the NWS on this weekend’s forecast.

Pollutants found in wildfire smoke can cause a number of health concerns. Burning eyes, a runny nose are symptoms; while those with serious health issues like heart, lung, and other diseases can see their condition aggravated.

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today. Click here to subscribe.

Officials advised that outdoor activities be limited, children be kept indoors in smoky conditions,

Locally, wildfire danger remains at moderate on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands in and around the Tillamook Forest. Burning is also banned throughout the entire county.

A map showing air quality across the state can be found online.

More information can also be found on the Oregon DEQ website.