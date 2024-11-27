What’s open in Banks on Thanksgiving?

Trying to see what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving? Here’s what we found out by calling, searching social media. and emailing about thirty local businesses in Banks, Buxton, and Manning.
Are you a Banks area, Manning, Buxton, or Roy business and would like to be added to the list? Email [email protected] with your Thursday + Friday hours!
Regional
Swatco – Open
“As always, Swatco will be working Thanksgiving Day Thursday,” Swatco said in a notice. “Make sure your carts are out by 6 am. No drop box or mini box service on Thanksgiving Day. The drivers will more than likely be early to your location, and there are no drive backs on Holiday weeks.”
Banks
Banks Post (hey that’s me!) – No stories unless major breaking news. We’ll have an email newsletter out in the morning that I’m writing Wednesday night, but that’s it. Nobody crash or light anything on fire or do anything newsworthy so that I can have the day off – Chas
Jim’s Market (and the liquor store) – Open
Open at 7 a.m., closes at 3 p.m.
Chevron – Open
Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bushel & Peck Coffee – Closed Thursday, Open Friday
Open Friday regular hours, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In-N-Out Market- Open
Open 24/7
City of Banks – Closed Thursday and Friday
Banks Public Library – Closed Thursday and Friday
Banks Fire District – Offices closed Thursday, always closed Friday, but still responding to emergency calls as usual
While offices are closed, there’s a blood drive on Friday. See here for all the details.
Banks Veterinary Service – Closed Thursday, open late on Friday
Special Friday hours 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Main Street Pizza – Closed
Oriental Garden – Closed Thursday and Friday
US. Bank – Closed Thursday, open Friday
Friday regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
U.S. Post Office – Closed
Local Joy Coffee & Wine – Closed Thursday and Friday
Ninja Bowl – Closed Thursday
Banks Billiards – Closed Thursday, open Friday
Reached by phone, an employee said hours on Friday should be 12:30 p.m. to around 1 a.m.
Banks Hardware – Closed Thursday, Open regular hours Friday
Friday regular hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Be Joyful Salon – Closed Thursday and Friday
Hop Cycle Brewing Company – Closed Thursday
Eazy Peazy Eatz – Closed Thursday, open Friday for breakfast all day
Open Friday for breakfast menu only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Main Street Salon – Closed Thursday, Open Friday & Saturday
Friday & Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Manning
Cream Cannabis – Closed
Closed Thanksgiving, open regular hours Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dairy Queen – Closed Thursday, open Friday
Regular hours on Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunset Hwy Bar & Grill – Closed Thursday, open Friday
Also closing early Wednesday at 6 p.m. open Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dairy Creek Tavern – Closed Thursday, open Friday
Open regular hours on Friday – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunset Jerky and More – Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday
Regular hours Fri – Sun, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Snack Jack’s – Closed Thursday, opening late Friday
Friday open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Buxton
Time Gas Station – Unsure, no answer
Timber
26 Market – Open Thursday and Friday
Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.