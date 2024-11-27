What’s open in Banks on Thanksgiving?

Trying to see what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving? Here’s what we found out by calling, searching social media. and emailing about thirty local businesses in Banks, Buxton, and Manning.

Are you a Banks area, Manning, Buxton, or Roy business and would like to be added to the list? Email [email protected] with your Thursday + Friday hours!

Regional

Swatco – Open

“As always, Swatco will be working Thanksgiving Day Thursday,” Swatco said in a notice. “Make sure your carts are out by 6 am. No drop box or mini box service on Thanksgiving Day. The drivers will more than likely be early to your location, and there are no drive backs on Holiday weeks.”

Banks

Banks Post (hey that’s me!) – No stories unless major breaking news. We’ll have an email newsletter out in the morning that I’m writing Wednesday night, but that’s it. Nobody crash or light anything on fire or do anything newsworthy so that I can have the day off – Chas

Jim’s Market (and the liquor store) – Open

Open at 7 a.m., closes at 3 p.m.

Chevron – Open

Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bushel & Peck Coffee – Closed Thursday, Open Friday

Open Friday regular hours, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In-N-Out Market- Open

Open 24/7

City of Banks – Closed Thursday and Friday

Banks Public Library – Closed Thursday and Friday

Banks Fire District – Offices closed Thursday, always closed Friday, but still responding to emergency calls as usual

While offices are closed, there’s a blood drive on Friday. See here for all the details.

Banks Veterinary Service – Closed Thursday, open late on Friday

Special Friday hours 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Main Street Pizza – Closed

Oriental Garden – Closed Thursday and Friday

US. Bank – Closed Thursday, open Friday

Friday regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. Post Office – Closed

Local Joy Coffee & Wine – Closed Thursday and Friday

Ninja Bowl – Closed Thursday

Banks Billiards – Closed Thursday, open Friday

Reached by phone, an employee said hours on Friday should be 12:30 p.m. to around 1 a.m.

Banks Hardware – Closed Thursday, Open regular hours Friday

Friday regular hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Be Joyful Salon – Closed Thursday and Friday

Hop Cycle Brewing Company – Closed Thursday

Eazy Peazy Eatz – Closed Thursday, open Friday for breakfast all day

Open Friday for breakfast menu only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Main Street Salon – Closed Thursday, Open Friday & Saturday

Friday & Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manning

Cream Cannabis – Closed

Closed Thanksgiving, open regular hours Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dairy Queen – Closed Thursday, open Friday

Regular hours on Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunset Hwy Bar & Grill – Closed Thursday, open Friday

Also closing early Wednesday at 6 p.m. open Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dairy Creek Tavern – Closed Thursday, open Friday

Open regular hours on Friday – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunset Jerky and More – Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday

Regular hours Fri – Sun, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Snack Jack’s – Closed Thursday, opening late Friday

Friday open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Buxton

Time Gas Station – Unsure, no answer

Timber

26 Market – Open Thursday and Friday

Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.