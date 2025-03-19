What’s going on in Banks March 19 – 25

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected]
Today, Wednesday | March 19, 2025
- Possible Hagg Lake 1000 trophy size trout stocking date March 17 – March 21 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake
- Possible Vernonia Pond 2500 legal size trout stocking date March 17 – March 21 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Vernonia Pond
- Gales Creek, Roy, Verboort CPO 13 meeting – Jane Moore Community Room @ Banks Public Library
Thursday | March 20, 2025
- Mah Jongg – Banks Public Library
- Bingo – Banks American Legion Post, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Final Day to file to run for office for Banks School Board, Fire Board – Washington County Elections Division
- CPO 8 (Mountaindale) Meeting – Virtual
Friday | March 21, 2025
- Jim’s Market 55th Anniversary – Jim’s Market
Saturday | March 22, 2025
- Banks Drama Club – Volunteer work day
- Amazing Amphibians – Tillamook Forest Center
- Nature’s Yucky! – Tillamook Forest Center
Sunday | March 23, 2025
- Nature’s Yucky! – Tillamook Forest Center
- Amazing Amphibians – Tillamook Forest Center
