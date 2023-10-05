Washington County Sheriff’s Office releases additional information from fatal crash

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released additional details from Tuesday afternoon’s crash that saw a Banks child killed after being struck by a vehicle on Ashton Drive.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said that Jesus Zavala-Ochoa, 31, was the driver of the 2017 Dodge Ram truck that struck a child under 5 years of age in the Arbor Village development in Banks.

Despite the best efforts of responding deputies and personnel from the Banks Fire District, the child died, the sheriff’s office said.

“Zavala-Ochoa remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s office said. “The investigation is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.”

The child who died was not enrolled in school. Citing Oregon’s public records laws, the sheriff’s office said no further details about the child would be released by their agency.

A GoFundMe has been established to aid the family in covering funeral and other expenses.