Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary near Banks

A large police presence just south of Banks near Highway 47 is due to a burglary, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
“Deputies are investigating a burglary,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Huey said in an email to the Banks Post. “Two individuals have been detained thus far, but the search is still ongoing,” he noted.
Eyewitness reports estimated at least eight vehicles from the sheriff’s office were present Thursday evening.
