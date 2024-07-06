Washington County has a new judge for a new seat

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced the appointment of Elizabeth R. Lemoine to a new seat on the Washington County Circuit Court Friday.

Senate Bill 1541 created a 16th Washington County Circuit Court position, up from 15, and added a seat in Clackamas and Jackson Counties, too. The bill was passed during the 2024 short session.

Like many new laws, the bill became effective July 1, and the appointment is immediate.

“Lemoine will be a fair and balanced judge on the Washington County Circuit Court,” Kotek said in a press release. “Her local expertise and wide breadth and depth of legal expertise will serve the Court well.”

The press release noted Lemoine has been a Washington County resident, worker and volunteer for more than three decades

“She has twenty years of civil practice experience in circuit courts all over Oregon and six years of judicial experience as a volunteer pro tem judge in Washington County,” the press release said.

In 2023, she was awarded the Legal Aid Attorney of the Year Award.