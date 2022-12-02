Washington County Commissioners will host final 2022 town hall December 6

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will host the final of four county Town Halls this year Tuesday, December 6 at 6 p.m., focusing on the work of each of the elected commissioners and their work in 2022 . . .
You have reached content available exclusively to Banks Post digital subscribers.
Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.
Already a subscriber? Login here.
We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today.