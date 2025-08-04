Volunteers sought for 79th Annual Banks BBQ

For 78 years, the Banks BBQ has delighted crowds. Families from far beyond Banks flock to the stands to enjoy the spectacle of trucks and tractors competing in the truck pull, combines crashing into each other, a parade, classic Americana activities for kids like the frog jump and greased pole competition and more.

For just as long, the event has been organized by a corps of volunteers who manage everything from cooking the BBQ to judging parade floats, emptying trash and selling tickets.

This year’s 79th Annual Banks BBQ Truck & Tractor Pull will be held August 15 to 17.

In recent years, the BBQ has required as many as 500 volunteers across three days to make it work.

The event, which is managed by the nonprofit Banks Sunset Park Association, is looking for new volunteers to step up.

“Our population is aging, and they’re going to age out,” said Banks Sunset Park Association Treasurer Brenda Herinckx.

“We are 110% nonprofit and we are ran solely by volunteers,” Herinckx said.

Some volunteers have been working at the BBQ for decades.

“Sunday, we’re always looking for volunteers to judge the parade,” Herinckx said.

Volunteers for pit admissions, cooking BBQ beef, tractor and truck pull registration are needed, among many other roles available.

She said prospective volunteers could find shifts as short as two hours selling beer, or an hour judging a parade or jump into the fray for the whole weekend. What she stressed was that people who commit to a volunteer role show up. Otherwise, it leaves them scrambling last minute to fill a volunteer spot.

The BBQ uses a chair system, where a chair takes ownership of a specific segment of the event and is responsible for recruiting volunteers for their domain.

“A lot of the chairs, they’re responsible to recruit their own, but we always come up short,” Herinckx said.

Herinckx urged those interested in volunteering to reach out by email to [email protected], by calling and leaving a message at 503-324-9488, or by messaging the park’s Facebook page. Volunteers receive a free t-shirt.

The Banks Sunset Park Association board meets every third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Schlegel Hall at Sunset Park, 12765 NW Main Street. The general public is welcome to attend.

Vendors sought for BBQ

The Banks Sunset Park Association is seeking vendors for the 79th Annual Banks BBQ, scheduled for August 16 and 17.

The first day of the BBQ on Aug. 15 is largely for the annual poker tournament and does not feature any booths.

“We’re looking for amazing vendors to join us for this beloved community event,” the Association said in a Facebook post.

The BBQ features live music, vendors, the titular BBQ, truck and tractor pulls and the finest in farm-based mayhem, the annual combine derby. It’s held on the grounds of Sunset Park in Banks, with the pulls and derby taking place at Sunset Speedway.

Crafts, food, local goods, and activity-type booths were all welcomed, but political booths are not permitted, the nonprofit said.

Booths must be set up by noon Saturday and ready again after Sunday’s parade, which starts at 11 a.m.

More information and an application can be found online (.pdf) or by emailing Banks Chamber of Commerce President Susie Jurgensen at [email protected].