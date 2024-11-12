Veterans ‘Stand Down’ event will connect veterans to housing, job, and health resources

A one-day resource and connection fair for Washington County veterans will be held in Hillsboro Friday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release issued by Washington County Disability, Aging and Veteran Services, about 60 local organizations and service providers will be in attendance at the 2024 Veterans Stand Down eventat Sonrise Church in Hillsboro (6701 NE Campus Way Drive).

Veterans can find resources that include housing, employment, health care, COVID-19 and flu shots, haircuts, clothing, pet food, legal help, and advocates for state and federal benefits, the county said.

The annual event, which will start with a 9:45 a.m. ceremony, will feature breakfast and a NW Natural-sponsored lunch.

“While the primary audience for this event is our community’s houseless veterans, the Stand Down is open and available to anyone who has served,” said Vicki Horn, Washington County Veteran Services supervisor. “It’s an easy way for veterans to find a variety of supports in one day in one location.”

Recruitment representatives from four employers and six staffing agencies will be on hand to meet with veterans, the county said. WorkSource Oregon will aid veterans with resumes, interview skills, and career transition support.

Attendees can get a jumpstart on the event by filling out an online form prior to the event.

Veterans who can’t attend are invited to call DAVS at 503-846-3060 to get connected to assistance.