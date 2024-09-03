Map courtesy OpenStreetMap
Mountaindale, News, wildfire

Vegetation fire north of Mountaindale extinguished

by Chas Hundley on

More in Mountaindale:

Fire crews with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire District 13, and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue extinguished a vegetation fire burning in a cut wheat field Tuesday afternoon north of Mountaindale, TVF&R said in a social media post.

The agency said the fire was burning at the 17000 block of NW Corey Road.

“The incident commander has recalled the alarm and crews remain on scene to mop up hot spots,” TVF&R said.

Chas Hundley
+ posts

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Sign up for Banks area news in your inbox ↓

The groceries your family needs!