Vegetation fire north of Mountaindale extinguished

Fire crews with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire District 13, and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue extinguished a vegetation fire burning in a cut wheat field Tuesday afternoon north of Mountaindale, TVF&R said in a social media post.

The agency said the fire was burning at the 17000 block of NW Corey Road.

“The incident commander has recalled the alarm and crews remain on scene to mop up hot spots,” TVF&R said.