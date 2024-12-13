Two area CPOs cancel December meetings, one will meet Thursday

Two of three area Community Participation Organizations have cancelled their December meetings for the holidays and will resume in the new year.

Serving Banks, Buxton, Manning and Timber, CPO 14 will meet next January 9.

The Gales Creek, Verboort and Roy CPO, which usually meets in Banks, will meet January 15.

The only area CPO still planning to meet is CPO 8, which touches the eastern edge of this newspaper’s coverage territory in Mountaindale, and also covers North Plains, Helvetia, and North Hillsboro. See the agenda for that meeting below.

Meeting Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., that meeting will be held virtually only.

An affiliated group, the Washington County Committee for Community Involvement will meet Tuesday, December 17 from 7 to 9 p.m., where the fate of the CPO program will be discussed by retiring Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers.

See the agenda below for that meeting.