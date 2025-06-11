TVF&R lifts temporary burn ban, but spring burn season ends June 15

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue announced it had lifted a temporary burn ban enacted June 7 during a heat wave.

“Residents of the district may now resume backyard burning, and businesses can conduct commercial agricultural burning, following the regulations set by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Oregon Department of Forestry, and the Oregon Department of Agriculture,” TVF&R said in a press release.

After June 15, outdoor yard debris burning will close in rural western Washington County for the season.

For the rural areas in and around Banks, the season will remain closed until October 1, when the fall season will open until closing again December 15.

Those wishing to do a debris burn must still check with DEQ to ensure the day is a burn day; those wishing to conduct a slash burn on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands must also follow a permitting process. Agricultural burning typically follows the same calendar, and must also be conducted only on days DEQ has allowed.

Find out more information by visiting banksfire.org/burn, oregon.gov/deq/aq/Pages/Burning.aspx, and oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx. Those in TVF&R’s territory can find information online or call t 503-259-1789.

“If you need to burn before the deadline, please do so safely,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

“If you burned at any point during this spring, check the area you burned and make sure there are no hidden hot spots. Flood the area if you can,” the agency added.