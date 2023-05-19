TVF&R lifts burn ban

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, residents in the bounds of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue will again be able to conduct outdoor burning, TVF&R said in a press release.

“Temperatures have remained seasonally warm for the region, so firefighters ask residents to remain vigilant and be mindful of potential fire risks,” TVF&R said.

Parts of Roy and Mountaindale are within TVF&R bounds. the Banks Fire District lifted a similar ban on Monday.

TVF&R initiated the ban over the weekend in an effort to keep wildfires down during a spike in temperatures and dry winds.

The fire agency urged those planning to burn to follow all applicable Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Environmental Quality to ensure their compliance with their respective regulations.

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.

DEQ guidelines for burning can be found at https://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/Pages/Burning.aspx.