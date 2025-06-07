TVF&R enacts temporary burn ban as heat wave looms

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue enacted a burn ban Saturday morning, appearing to be the first Washington County fire agency to do so as a heat wave looms over the region.

According to a press release, the agency, which sprawls across four counties and includes areas in Roy, Mountaindale, and outside of Banks, enacted the ban at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 7.

“TVF&R fire officials encourage the public to use extreme caution with activities that could start a fire. It is everyone’s responsibility to prevent and prepare for wildfire,” the agency said.

The ban, put in place under Oregon Revised Statute 478.960 and Oregon Fire Code 307 prohibits the following:

–Backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.).

–Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.).

–Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris or controlled burning.

Small outdoor cooking, warming, and recreational fires are still permitted, as are barbecue grills, smokers, and other similar cooking appliances. See a full breakdown of what is and is not allowed online and the areas affected by the temporary ban.