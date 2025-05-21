TVF&R board results show briefly retired Roy Rogers back as elected official

Two uncontested races saw incumbents take their seats once again on the sprawling Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue board, while one incumbent, Gordon Hovies, will be ousted in favor of new-to-the-board but not to Washington County politics Roy Rogers if initial results hold.

Rogers retired after four decades as a Washington County Commissioner, opting not to run again in 2024. Before his 40 years as a commissioner, he was a Tualatin city councilor and then mayor.

Now, if his 10-point lead holds, Rogers will return to elected life as a director on the fire board serving the multi-county Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue that covers the cities of North Plains, Newberg, Beaverton, and more, and rural areas just outside of Banks near Roy and in Mountaindale.

Initial election results showed Rogers had 54.5% of the vote to incumbent Gordon Hovies’ 45.1% of the vote.

Two other incumbent candidates ran unopposed, and will win their seats. In Position 1, Bob Wyffels had more than 98.7% of the vote, while Position 2’s Clark Balfour had 98.8%.

View results online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Additional results from Washington County are expected at 10 p.m.