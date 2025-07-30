Tsunami Watch issued for Oregon coast

An 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia on Tuesday evening according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), prompting a Tsunami Watch for the Oregon coast and other west coast regions.

Other areas had Tsunami warnings and advisories in place as well. View the alerts and a map online.

Those near the coast were urged to monitor tsunami.gov.

“If you are in a Tsunami Watch area, prepare to take action and stay alert for further information,” the agency said.

A tsunami warning means a distant tsunami is possible. Should one be generated and strike the Oregon coast, the current assessment is that it would strike between 11:40 and 11:55 p.m. Pacific Time, according to the watch.

