Trellis Way to see intermittent closures from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31 for construction

A project to build a water connection to a new manufactured home near the corner of NW Trellis Way and NW Main Street will see intermittent road closures of Trellis Way between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31.

“Please avoid the area, and detour around Oak Way,” the city said in a notice.

An application for the home was approved in September, and the Banks City Council approved the new water connection Dec. 10.

“To connect the new water service, the city is hiring a contractor to excavate a trench for the water service connection to the main water line which is on the north side of Trellis Way,” city of Banks City Manager Jolynn Becker said in a letter to the council outlining the project.

“The contractor will be responsible for this work which includes traffic control, excavating the trench, installing the new service line, backfilling and repaying the trench, and setting the new meter box,” Becker wrote.

Pihl Excavating won the contract to do the work, according to the city with a low bid of $16,500. Funds for the project will come from the city’s Water Fund 02, then repaid by the applicant of the new water connection.

“The applicant has already paid $2,500 towards the cost, and will be billed for the difference,” Becker said.