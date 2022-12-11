Timber Road reduced to one lane after landslide

A landslide has blocked one lane of Timber Road north of Strassel Road, Washington County said in a social media post.
An eyewitness told this publication that the landslide was located at the top of the sharp S curves heading towards Highway 6, and that Washington County crews had arrived on scene just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
The landslide was blocking the southbound lane heading toward Highway 6, according to the eyewitness report.
“Avoid the area; use alternate route,” Washington County Land Use and Transportation said.
Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.
This is at least the second landslide in the area this year, following a landslide in March that closed Timber Road entirely.