Timber Road down to one lane after landslide

A landslide briefly closed Timber Road Monday morning, Washington County said, but the road has since reopened to one lane of traffic.

According to a statement issued by the county’s road department, the southbound lane remains closed halfway between Highway 6 and 26. An eyewitness account placed the area at a recently logged spot near the S curves.

Timber Road was obstructed by a landslide in December in the same spot, and earlier in 2022 in March as well, also in the same spot.

Visit wc-roads.com for updates to the closure.