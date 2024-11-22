Tillamook Forest Center to close for the season Dec. 2

The Tillamook Forest Center will close for the winter season December 2, after one last holiday event. It’s not expected to reopen until March of 2025.

The last day to visit the site is Dec. 1.

Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 to 4 p.m., the center, located midway between Tillamook and Gales Creek, hosts a variety of historic artifacts, nature exhibits, and educational programs in the Tillamook State Forest.

Those looking to eke out one more visit to the center can also sign up to take part in a wreath making class, with younger children invited to make a cone bird feeder. That class, with a cost of $40 for those making a wreath and $10 for a bird feeder, will take place over three days on November 29 through Dec. 1, the last day the center is open.

“Participants will use a variety of natural materials that were harvested from our very own state forests,” the center said in a listing for the event.

Registration and payment is required by Nov. 27 by calling 503-815-6807 during the center’s open hours.

The center features a replica fire lookout tower, an interpretive center, a bridge that spans the Wilson River and links to the Wilson River Trail, a theater that shows programs related to the historic Tillamook Burn, and presentations surrounding the history, wildlife, and vegetation of the Tillamook State Forest.

More information can be found by visiting the Tillamook Forest Center website. A $5 suggested donation is accepted at the door to help fund the operations of the center by way of the State Forests Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit formerly known as the Tillamook Forest Heritage Trust.

To stay up-to-date on the forest center’s plans, follow them on Facebook.