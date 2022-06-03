Third person in two months dies at Washington County Jail

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office disclosed Thursday evening that a 51-year-old man had died Wednesday evening at the Washington County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man, who was not named, died around 9:36 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 in the holding area at the jail, located in Hillsboro. He had been in the jail since just after 7 a.m. that day.

Deputies were still in the process of trying to contact the deceased man’s next of kin as of Thursday evening.

“While waiting to complete the booking process, deputies noticed the man was not breathing while seated in the holding area,” the sheriff’s office said.

The official narrative stated that deputies immediately attempted life-saving measures, followed by efforts from paramedics arriving on the scene shortly after that, but neither . . .

