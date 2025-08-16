The 79th Annual Banks BBQ is already breaking records

The first day of the Banks BBQ is underway, and the day’s flagship event, a Texas hold ’em tournament, is bigger than it has ever been.
Just after 7 p.m., 75 people sat down in Schlegel Hall, each prepared to play until midnight.
Last year’s players, 69 of them, were also a record-breaker.
Founder and Chairman of the Banks BBQ Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament Charlie Duyck said in the more than 20 years he’s been running the event, it’s the most he’s ever seen.
He was unfazed.
“I’ve just been doing it so long, that its just like, “eh I just do my thing,” he said with a chuckle.
His efforts have raised tens of thousands of dollars to support the Banks Sunset Park Association, the nonprofit that manages and owns Sunset Park.
“It goes to the park, which supports youth baseball in Banks, and soccer, and all the sports that we play out here,” he said. He expects to be in Schlegel Hall until after midnight.
Help us do more in Banks
I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.
I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.
Banks BBQ 2025 Schedule
Friday, August 15
6 p.m. – Hamburger stand, beer garden open
6:30 p.m. – Texas Hold ‘Em tournament registration at Schlegel Hall
7 p.m. – Texas Hold ‘Em tournament begins
8 p.m. – Live music by Huckle Buck Highway begins in the beer garden
Saturday, August 16
11 a.m. – Annual Tractor Pull/Garden Tractor registration opens
12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Car Cruise In
12 p.m. – Beer Garden opens
1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Truck registration
1 p.m. – Cornhole tournament
1:30 p.m. – Garden Tractor Pull begins
3 p.m. – Tractor Pull Begins
6 p.m. – Truck Pull Begins/pit sales closed
8 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Live music by Bootleg Ridge Band near the beer garden
Sunday, August 17
7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Hamburger stand opens for breakfast
7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Truck/Tractor/Garden Tractor registration continues
8:30 a.m. – Parade registration begins at the intersection of Main St & Sunset
10:00 a.m. – Banks BBQ Annual Parade begins
10:30 a.m. – Trucks lining up – Schlegel Hall
11 a.m. – Famous BBQ Beef Sandwiches go on sale
12 p.m. – Truck Pull Begins
1 p.m. – Frog Jump/Grease Pole
1:30 p.m. – Annual Tractor & Truck Pull starts
2 p.m. – Kids’ Pedal Pull in track area
4:30 p.m. – Annual Combine Destruction Derby, Pit Sales closed
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.