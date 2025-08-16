The 79th Annual Banks BBQ is already breaking records

The first day of the Banks BBQ is underway, and the day’s flagship event, a Texas hold ’em tournament, is bigger than it has ever been.

Just after 7 p.m., 75 people sat down in Schlegel Hall, each prepared to play until midnight.

Last year’s players, 69 of them, were also a record-breaker.

Founder and Chairman of the Banks BBQ Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament Charlie Duyck said in the more than 20 years he’s been running the event, it’s the most he’s ever seen.

He was unfazed.

“I’ve just been doing it so long, that its just like, “eh I just do my thing,” he said with a chuckle.

His efforts have raised tens of thousands of dollars to support the Banks Sunset Park Association, the nonprofit that manages and owns Sunset Park.

“It goes to the park, which supports youth baseball in Banks, and soccer, and all the sports that we play out here,” he said. He expects to be in Schlegel Hall until after midnight.

The Banks BBQ beer garden on Aug. 15, 2025. Photo: Chas Hundley The Banks BBQ Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament on Aug. 15, 2025. Photo: Chas Hundley

Banks BBQ 2025 Schedule

Friday, August 15

6 p.m. – Hamburger stand, beer garden open

6:30 p.m. – Texas Hold ‘Em tournament registration at Schlegel Hall

7 p.m. – Texas Hold ‘Em tournament begins

8 p.m. – Live music by Huckle Buck Highway begins in the beer garden

Saturday, August 16

11 a.m. – Annual Tractor Pull/Garden Tractor registration opens

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Car Cruise In

12 p.m. – Beer Garden opens

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Truck registration

1 p.m. – Cornhole tournament

1:30 p.m. – Garden Tractor Pull begins

3 p.m. – Tractor Pull Begins

6 p.m. – Truck Pull Begins/pit sales closed

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Live music by Bootleg Ridge Band near the beer garden

Sunday, August 17

7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Hamburger stand opens for breakfast

7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Truck/Tractor/Garden Tractor registration continues

8:30 a.m. – Parade registration begins at the intersection of Main St & Sunset

10:00 a.m. – Banks BBQ Annual Parade begins

10:30 a.m. – Trucks lining up – Schlegel Hall

11 a.m. – Famous BBQ Beef Sandwiches go on sale

12 p.m. – Truck Pull Begins

1 p.m. – Frog Jump/Grease Pole

1:30 p.m. – Annual Tractor & Truck Pull starts

2 p.m. – Kids’ Pedal Pull in track area

4:30 p.m. – Annual Combine Destruction Derby, Pit Sales closed