The 78th Annual Banks BBQ Truck & Tractor Pull has begun

The Banks BBQ kicked off Friday night at Banks’ Sunset Park with the clink of poker chips and nearly 60 gamblers hoping to win big.

While most of the action — including a parade, truck and tractor pull, combine derby, car show, and of course, the famous BBQ — happens on Saturday and Sunday, the weekend officially begins with a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament in Schlegel Hall.

“Half the money they enter goes to the park, which keeps up the grounds, provides the fields, and everything for the kids, and helps out with youth sports in Banks,” said Charlie Duyck, Chairman of the Texas Hold ‘Em tournament.

Sunset Park is owned and managed by the nonprofit Banks Sunset Park Association.

The other half is awarded as cash prizes to the winners.

At 6:59 p.m., one minute before the tournament, 57 people had signed up to compete at $50 each.

Outside, more cash was flowing into park coffers at a beer garden and the hamburger stand. Live music began at 8 p.m.