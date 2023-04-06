Sunset Park to host Easter Egg hunt Saturday

Sunset Park is preparing to host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, inviting children of all ages to search for candy-filled eggs and special “golden” eggs with tickets for prizes.

The event, which has been held for over 20 years, has become a tradition for local families and was described by Sunset Park Association President Rob Ireland as “one of the most heartwarming events of the year.”

To ensure every child gets a chance to participate, the egg hunt will be divided into four age groups: 1-3, 4-7, 8-9 and 10-12. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. near the play structures behind Schlegel Hall; due to parking restrictions and time needed for organizing, families are encouraged to arrive early.

Schlegel Hall is located at 12765 NW Main Street in Banks.

This story has been updated with the correct address for Schlegel Hall.