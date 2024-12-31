Stub Stewart State Park will host two free hikes to ring in 2025

Buxton’s Stub Stewart State Park will kick off the new year with two free guided hikes, joining 29 other state parks across Oregon Wednesday, Jan. 1 in a tradition known as First Day Hikes.

“First Day Hikes has become a fun tradition for both visitors and staff on New Year’s Day. Rangers and volunteers get a chance to share park history, geology, wildlife and plants, and visitors get to experience an adventure with friends and family to start the new year,” said Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director Lisa Sumption in a press release.

Both Stub Stewart hikes will start at the Dairy Creek West Campground Loop meeting hall. A three-mile hike begins at 10 a.m., and a 1.5-mile hike begins at 1 p.m.

Pets are welcome but must be on a leash, and bringing water for them is recommended.

Find more details about both hikes, including what to bring, what to leave behind, and a route preview, online.

Parking fees are waived at participating state parks on Jan. 1 as part of the First Day Hikes event, sponsored by America’s State Parks, an alliance of state park systems across all 50 states

Enjoy the free parking, because January 2 will see a 100% rate increase for day use parking at state parks that charge for parking in Oregon.

In 2025, day-use parking fees will increase to $10 per vehicle at the 25 of Oregon’s more than 250 state parks that charge parking fees, including Stub Stewart State Park.

Before the rate increase kicks in, residents can take advantage of a sale —$5 off, bringing the total to $25—on an annual parking pass through December 31. With the pass in hand, just three visits to Stub Stewart or another state park that charges for parking would net savings of $5.

The parking pass can be used in any vehicle. Purchase online, or pick one up at the Discovery Depot Interpretive Center at Stub Stewart State Park.

Stub Stewart State Park is located in the Buxton area, with the main entrance on Highway 47 just north of Nowakowski Road.