Stub Stewart State Park will host ‘The Witches’ Saturday night

Stub Stewart State Park is host to a variety of activities — disc golf, horseback riding, mountain biking, to name a few — and for one night on Saturday, July 20, the park will transform into a movie theater for a free showing of Director Nicolas Roeg’s The Witches.

The event is sponsored by Oregon State Parks, Hollywood Theatre, and the state agency Oregon Film.

“Young Luke Eveshim is vacationing in Norway with his loving grandmother when they run afoul of a coven of witches, led by a gloriously campy Anjelica Huston. A collaboration with Jim Henson Productions, his company created the typically imaginative and expert creature effects,”a description for the event from Hollywood Theatre read.

The movie starts at dusk, around 8:30 p.m. Signs starting at the park entrance will point to the film event.

There’s no parking fee after 7 p.m..

“Please follow all posted park signs and rules while visiting and remember to pack out everything you packed in to keep the parks clean and ready to use for the next visitors,” Oregon State Parks said.

Stub Stewart State Park is located in the Buxton area, with the main entrance on Highway 47 just north of Nowakowski Road.